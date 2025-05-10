Amid India-Pakistan tension, Bollywood actor takes dig at Imran Khan, says 'Ab hum hi chudayenge' Ranveer Shorey took a dig at former Pakistani Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan amid the ongoing India-Pakistan border tensions.

New Delhi:

Several terrorist hideouts and airbases have been destroyed in Pakistan amid strong retaliatory actions by the Indian Army through Operation Sindoor. On one hand, these news are dominating social media, on the other hand, the meme market is hot. New memes are going viral one after the other. Now, a famous actor, Ranvir Shorey, has also mocked former Pakistani Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan amid border tensions.

Ranvir's hilarious tweet

Ranvir Shorey has also not lagged behind in the era of memes. The actor, who is very active on social media, did not hold back from taking a dig at Imran Khan. Amidst the India-Pakistan tension, Imran Khan expressed this concern from jail and said that he could be killed. He has made many such claims before as well. Now the Bollywood actor has reacted to this and shared an X post, where the former Pakistani Prime Minister can be seen with the caption, 'Aapne ghabrana nahi hai.' Sharing this post, Shorey wrote in the caption, 'Looks like now we will free Imran Bhai.' In no time, this post went viral and people are constantly reacting to it. One user wrote, 'He will be allowed to die there, because his party is against India.' At the same time, another user wrote, 'His condition has become like a jackal.'

See the post here:

He was seen in these films

Let us tell you, Ranvir Shorey was last seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Apart from this, he was last seen in the film 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'. However, the actor is best known for 'Sonchiriya', 'EK Tha Tiger' and 'Aaja Nachle' among others. More than his films, the actor remains in headlines for his outspoken nature, personal life and sarcastic statements.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt gets trolled and unfollowed for mother Soni Razdan's diplomatic post, know whole matter