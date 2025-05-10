Alia Bhatt gets trolled and unfollowed for mother Soni Razdan's diplomatic post, know whole matter Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan's diplomatic step that has brought her to the gunpoint of trolls. Not only the senior actor, but even Alia is being dragged into the matter. Read further to know the whole story.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In retaliation, India destroyed the 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan through 'Operation Sindoor'. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to launch failed attacks in many border areas of India, but the Indian Army is successfully doing what they do best. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of tension in both countries. Amid all this, senior actress Soni Razdan has appealed for peace on this conflict and has also signed a petition related to it. This not only got her trolled brutally but also got Alia Bhatt in a difficult position.

What step did Soni Razdan do?

Actress Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan, has shared a post on her Instagram. In this post, she urged to stop the ongoing war between India and Pakistan. At the same time, the actress told through the caption that this is for establishing peace, sign the petition, the link of which is in the bio. Apart from this, let us tell you that the actress has also closed the comment section of this post. Through this, Radzan was promoting a peace petition, not a war, amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. The main purpose of the petition is to stop the tension between the two countries, for which many petitioners have signed. So far, 4431 signatures have been received on it.

Soni Razdan also got Alia Bhatt trolled

However, as soon as the post went viral, social media users trolled Razdan's bad timing. While some said that a senior actor like her should have the courage and decency to stand by their Army personnel at a time like this, others pointed out that neither she nor Alia Bhatt has an Indian passport. Hence, expecting support from them is useless. However, it is significant to note that Alia Bhatt was one of the first A-listers to congratulate the Indian Army on Operation Sindoor. Social media users expressed their anger by unfollowing the mother-daughter duo.

About Soni Razdan

Talking about the work of actress Soni Razdan, she has acted brilliantly in many films. The actress has appeared in films like 'Sadak', 'Gumrah', 'Raazi', 'Patiala House' and 'War'.

