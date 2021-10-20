Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan pens inspiring note on gaining weight: ‘I chose mental health over my physical appearance’

Television popular actress Hina Khan on Wednesday (October 20) took to Instagram and sent across an inspiring message to her fans and followers by writing on her gaining weight. The actress who is a fitness enthusiast revealed that she chose her mental health over physical appearance. Hina who lost her father in the month of April has gone through several emotional turmoils over the past few months.

Hina who has finally resumed her workout sessions shared a mirror selfie. Hina wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking."

"After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action," she adds.

For the unversed, Hina's father passed away due to cardiac arrest three months ago. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she heard the news of her father's demise.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the T-series songs 'Pathar Wargi' and 'Baarish Ban Jana'. She made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.