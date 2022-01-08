Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan's entire family tests Covid-19 positive apart from her; shares inspiring note

The third wave of Covid-19 has hit the whole country severely. After Kamya Punjabi, Maanvi Gagroo, Ayesha Singh and several other celebrities Hina Khan's entire family tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to Instagram and shared several selfies with marks on her face because of the constant wearing of masks. While informing her fans and followers about the unfortunate incident, Hina penned an inspirational note for them too. She urged his fans to fight the virus with a positive attitude.

She wrote, "Harsh Reality: These days life and insta both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020x2(2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020… When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7."

Take a look:

She added, "But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or atleast try.. And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine.. Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior.. This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade."

For the unversed, last year, Hina Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Kashmir. The actress had also lost her father at the same time.