Kamya Punjabi, Nafisa Ali, Maanvi Gagroo test positive for COVID-19

Bigg Boss fame Kamya Punjabi, veteran actress Nafisa Ali and Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 20,927 coronavirus cases and six fatalities on Friday.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2022 18:35 IST
Television actress Kamya Panjabi, who was last seen in 'Shakti---Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news on Saturday in a tweet and revealed she has been suffering from a high fever, spinning head and body ache. Kamya wrote, "Survived the first 2, caught by the 3rd one so here I m with high fever, spinning head, bodyache to the core #COVID19   positive n staying positive! This too shall pass! Mask up people, stay safe n remember 2022 hamara hai."

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali and Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo kave also joined the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ali, known for starring in movies like "Major Saab", "Life In a Metro", "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3", posted a picture of herself from a Goa hospital on Instagram.

"Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive" the 64-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Gagroo revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram stories. "Thank you everyone for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you," the 36-year-old actor added.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tested COVID-19 positive. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 20,927 coronavirus cases and six fatalities on Friday.

