Happy Republic Day 2020: What it means to TV actors

Telly actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Meera Deosthale and Paritosh Tripathi say the Republic Day, being celebrated by the nation on Sunday, holds a special place in their hearts.

"Vidya" actress Meera Deosthale said: "The Republic Day holds a special place in not only my heart but in the heart of every Indian. This is the historic day when our Indian constitution came into effect. As a kid, I got to know what the day is about, but as an adult is when I realised the true importance of this special day."

"Just like my show, I also want to spread the message of education and equality across the country."

Jasmin, who is seen as Nayantra in "Naagin", went back to her childhood days. "It used to be a holiday in school, but I remember attending flag hoisting in my building with all our neighbours. After that, all my building friends would sing the same timeless patriotic songs. Also, I hope that we can be kind towards each other this Republic Day and take care of Mother Nature," she said.

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria feels that Republic Day is the most significant day for all Indians. "On this day, I will attend the flag hoisting ceremony in my building/on set. As a ritual, I will watch my favourite patriotic film 'Rang De Basanti', it a movie I like revisiting often. This Republic Day, I also want all the men to step forward and take a pledge to protect this country's women on this historic day," he said.

Actor Paritosh Tripathi believes that Indians should celebrate Republic Day and Independence Day everyday. "Being an actor, it's our responsibility to be aware what is happening in our society and spread awareness in society whenever possible. I keep on writing inspiring poems. I believe in cleanliness and I always carry small dustbin in my car," he said.

Actress Neha Mehta, popular as Anjali Mehta from "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", also feels that as actors, they are responsible to spread awareness in the society.

"People follow us and it becomes easy to send any message through us. In my show, we always try to show important issues like saving water, cleanliness and girl education," she shared.

"Vighnaharta Ganesh" actor Kuldeep Singh sees it as a "historical day to remember our national heroes and freedom fighters".

"It is our duty to maintain the beauty of this country. We should always look forward to the betterment of our nation," he added.