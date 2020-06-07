Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA/KARAN/MOUNI Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Smriti Irani, Karan Johar to Mouni Roy, celebs pour in wishes for TV Czarina

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor in undoubtedly one of the most successful star kids of the industry. Born to veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, Ekta has the most amazing career as a producer. There have been times when Ekta received criticism for her typical saas-bahu daily soaps, obsession with the letter K, overdressed actresses, unrealistic plot, and furious vamps. But this did not stop her from moving ahead in an industry that has been dominated by males for decades. Thanks to Ekta, we got shows like Hum Paanch, Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many more. Not just these she has even entertained audiences with her films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Shor in the City, etc. June 7 marks the 45th birthday of the joint MD and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there will obviously be no celeb-shot party however her friends from the industry poured in wishes on social media to make her day special. Smriti Irani, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Parth Samthaan, Divyanka Tripathi were the first ones to wish the star.

Bollywood's ace filmmaker, Karan Johar shared his favourite photo with Ekta and wrote, "This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!"

Smriti Irani who has worked in one of the most successful shows of Ekta--Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shared a video and wrote, "#HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor."

Divyanka who has worked in YHM wrote, "A huge producer yet a playful girl who's bubbling with energy, in romance with her craft, out to conquer the world not leaving her beaming grin behind! Keep having fun Ekta! That laughter really works! Happy Birthday! Love, Divyanka."

Mouni Roy, Ekta's first Naagin wished her and wrote, "Even though I should mention things that wouldn’t have happened if she @ektarkapoor wasn’t born, am just gonna note down a few here on this happy occasion of her happy happy birthday 1. (Starting with the obvious) there wouldn’t be a “Balaji Telefilms” and many of us would be jobless 2. The saas es and the bahu s wouldn’t be the stars of the indian household 3. The most famous indian ‘soap’ would be lifeboy 4. The torrid reel to real life on set love stories wouldn’t have transpired 5. “Shapeshifting snakes” wouldn’t be as cool 6. The gram wouldn’t have stolen the idea of boomerangs (you practicality invented it ) 7. Saari bindi and jhumkis would be a lot less sexy. 8. We wouldn’t have known the concept of a rock solid leader, guide and a friend Jokes & fun aside, you are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day ... happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam I LOVEE YOU very much.."

Kasautii 2 actor Parth Samthaan wrote, "Wishing you all the happiness in the world @ektarkapoor Maam , have a fabulous year ahead apart from this quarantine bummer .. happy birthday ma’am #happybirthdayektakapoor."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage