Gavie Chahal's entry in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani' to bring twist

Gavie Chahal is going to join the cast of 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani'. He will be seen portraying the character of Rohit and his entry in the lives of Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari will bring about a shocking revelation. Sharing his excitement on joining the cast, Gavie says: "I am elated to be a part of this show as it is very relatable and depicts the modern-day issues faced by a couple. Working with Supriya, Erica and Shaheer has been really a pleasant run."

The actor, who was a part of films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Torbaaz', adds: "My character is going to reveal the biggest secret that has been kept from Dev and Sonakshi. It's a life altering truth."

This show features Shaheer Sheikh as Dev, Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Dev's mother Ishwari, and will air its third season.

Talking about Sonakshi and Dev's relationship as husband and wife, Erica said: "Earlier we were portrayed as lovers, then husband wife and now parents. So, there are a lot of transformations. With time, we have become more mature."

Shaheer added: "Dev as a character learnt a lot of new equations in relationships and how to maintain a balance in life. Now, in the show, you will see we can handle the situation better."

Supriya who plays the role of mother-in-law spoke about her role in the third season, as well as the chemistry she shares with Erica as Sonakshi.

"Well, Ishwari as Dev's mother has been shown as loving and caring towards her son. So, despite all the differences with Sonakshi, she accepts her as his wife but still there is a generation gap and complexities between them. So, viewers will see the typical saas-bahu nok-jhok. And I think without all this there would be no drama and thus no anticipation," said Supriya.

'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.