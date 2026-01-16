Gaurav Khanna, Bigg Boss 19 winner, throws star studded birthday bash for wife Akanksha Chamola Gaurav Khanna threw a birthday party for his wife, Akanksha Chamola, on Thursday night, where he even performed a dance for her. Several Bigg Boss 19 contestants were seen at the birthday bash.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna celebrated his wife Akanksha Chamola's birthday with great fanfare on Thursday night. Several of BB 19 contestants like Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and Awez Darbar among others were spotted at the birthday bash.

Several videos from the party are going viral on social media, but one particular video has grabbed everyone's attention. In this video, Gaurav is seen dancing with his wife Akanksha to Salman Khan's superhit song 'O O Jaane Jaana'.

For this special occasion, Gaurav Khanna wore a maroon blazer and matching pants and looked handsome as always. His wife Akanksha looked stunning in a bright red dress.

Akanksha Chamola's Dance

Another video from the party has surfaced on social media, in which Akanksha is seen dancing with Gaurav's Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur and Awez to Katrina Kaif's song 'Chikni Chameli'.

Awez Darbar also attended Akanksha Chamola's pre-birthday bash. He was accompanied by his mother. He posed for the paparazzi with his mother. Several other Bigg Boss 19 contestants were also seen at the celebration. Abhishek Bajaj and Praneet More were among those present. TV actress Ashnoor Kaur also attended the birthday party. Ashnoor looked quite bold in a stylish black dress. She was seen dancing with Abhishek Bajaj.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant were recently in Dubai

All the Bigg Boss 19 contestants were recently spotted at Dubai Danube Party hosted by Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan.

