Gajendra Chauhan, Mahabharata actor, duped in cyber fraud; Mumbai Police recovers Rs 98,000

New Delhi:

TV actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan, who gained household recognition for his role as Yudhishthira in the daily soap Mahabharata, fell victim to cyber fraud. However, the cyber cell of the Oshiwara Police in Mumbai acted promptly and recovered the entire amount of 98,000 rupees that had been withdrawn from his account.

For the unversed, the 69-year-old Gajendra Chauhan lives in the Lokhandwala-Oshiwara area of ​​Andheri West. On December 10, he saw an advertisement on Facebook offering heavy discounts on dry fruits from D-Mart. After clicking on the link provided in the advertisement and completing the order process, he received an OTP on his mobile phone. A few moments later, he received a message that Rs 98,000 had been debited from his HDFC Bank account. Realising he had been scammed, Gajendra Chauhan immediately contacted the police and filed a complaint.

Mumbai Police's promptness recovered the money

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan and Police Inspector Anand Pagare, the Oshiwara Police cyber team immediately started investigating the case. Cyber ​​Sub-Inspector Sharad Devre, Assistant Police Inspector Ashok Konde, and Constable Vikram Sarnobat examined the complaint registered on the 1930 helpline and the bank statement. The investigation revealed that the fraudulent amount had been transferred through Razorpay to an account linked to Croma.

The police then contacted the nodal officers of HDFC Bank, Razorpay, and Croma and coordinated with them via email. Due to the swift action of the police, the transaction was put on hold in time, and the entire amount of 98,000 rupees was returned to the actor's account. The actor appreciated the promptness of the Oshiwara Police and thanked the Mumbai Police and the Oshiwara Police officers.

About Gajendra Singh Chauhan

Chauhan was born on October 10, 1956, in Delhi. He completed his schooling from Ramjas Senior Secondary School No 2 in Delhi. After completing his school education, Gajendra pursued a diploma in Radiography from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Following this, he moved to Mumbai and enrolled in Roshan Taneja's acting school to hone his acting skills.

Gajendra began his acting career in 1983 with the television serial Paying Guest. He subsequently appeared in serials such as Rajani, Air Hostess, and Adalat. Chauhan made his film debut in 1986 with the movie Main Chup Nahin Rahungi. He has also acted in several B-grade and C-grade films. However, he gained the most recognition for his portrayal of Yudhishthira in BR Chopra's television serial Mahabharata.

