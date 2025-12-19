Rakesh Bedi drops big comment on Ranveer Singh, says 'Koi aur actor hota toh Dhurandhar pit jaati' | Exclusive Rakesh Bedi, the Dhurandhar actor, spoke with India TV and heaps praises on his co-star Ranveer Singh. Saluting him, the senior actor went on and said that Dhurandhar would have flopped if Ranveer was not this secure as an actor.

Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller Dhurandhar has been ruling the box office, ever since it released in theatres on December 5. The movie that will be released in two parts, has ignited enough buzz for both the movies. And one of the major reasons for Dhurandhar to become a success at box office is the handwork of the entire team, that is evident on the big screen. Each frame speaks volumes about the effort put it from the technicians, writers and director, to the entire cast.

Hence, it was about time to speak to one of the cast members of Dhurandhar and get insight about the making, shooting process and bonds on set.

Rakesh Bedi, who is being praised for his role of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, was in conversation with India TV, where he spoke about his cast and Dhurandhar success. But amid all this, the senior actor made a huge statement about the lead actor Ranveer Singh and said that Dhurandhar would have flopped if Ranveer was not this secure as an actor.

What did Rakesh Bedi say?

While talking about Ranveer's security as an actor, Rakesh Bedi said, 'Nobody is insecure at all, let me tell you that. I salute Ranveer Singh, for the way he has handled himself in this film and presented himself. There are so many scenes, must be around 40-50 scenes, where he is standing in the second row, behind the character actors. He is giving them space to breathe, space to perform as per the story and take the story forward. He is not coming forward and trying to steal anybody's limelight, or say that 'this dialogue is mine and I will say it'. He is not doing anything like that, so this speaks volumes of the confidence and the understanding of cinema of Ranveer Singh.'

The senior actor further added, 'If there would have been any other hero, then this wouldn't have happened. And the film wouldn't have performed so well. The reason for the film to do so well is that he (Ranveer) has played his character to the hit.'

Ranveer was 100 per cent involved in the film: Rakesh Bedi

While talking about Ranveer's set presence, Rakesh Bedi said, 'He was absolutely 100% involved in the film. After a long time I saw this kind of a leading man of a film who was not only concerned and involved when he was shooting but also when other actors were. Because he wanted to make sure that everything is rightly being done. At times I had noticed that even after he had packed up from a day's shoot, he would not go back home to his room. He would stay on the set and help the direction team, the production team, in conducting the further shoot; because he knew that this film is something very unique.'

During the fun rapid fire round, Rakesh Bedi was also one of the Dhurandhar cast, who was never satisfied with his take and use to request one more.

