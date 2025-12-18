Dhurandhar Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi reacts to Sara Arjun kiss video controversy, says 'she's half my age' Rakesh Bedi, the TV, theatre and film actor, who made everyone share a smile even for a spy-thriller like Dhurandhar, spoke with India TV and cleared the air on Sara Arjun kiss video controversy.

Rakesh Bedi, who is being praised for his role of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, was in conversation with India TV, where he reacted to the massive success of his film Dhurandhar. The senior actor also reflected on how the film panned out for the audiences, how the cast came together to make something dedicated to the Hindi cinema.

Bedi also broke his silence on the controversies and social media reaction to the film. During the same, the actor cleared the air on the Sara Arjun viral video controversy too.

What is Sara Arjun viral video controversy?

Rakesh Bedi, along with his massive cast of Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and director Aditya Dhar attended the trailer launch on November 18, 2025. During this, when Sara Arjun reached the stage, she hugged Rakesh Bedi, who plays the role of her father in Dhurandhar. The senior actor gave a warm hug to Sara and welcomed her with a peck.

The video soon went viral and people made memes of Rakesh Bedi. Now the Dhurandhar actor reacted to the same and called it a useless over reading.

What did Rakesh Bedi say?

While mentioning the social media scrutiny, Rakesh Bedi said, 'A controversy arose because I hugged my on screen daughter and kissed her affectionately. I was doing that every day on set. I shot with her for 25 days and when she came to me, it was always like a daughter. She is less than half my age. She always gave me a nice hug and used to say 'Hello Papa' because that's the nature of our relationship in the film. Now people want to create a controversy even about this.'

Rakesh Bedi also spoke about the movie's success and said that people should be happy with Dhurandhar's win and not feel jealous. 'People should not try to pull the film down. Because we yearn for something like this,' the actor said while speaking to India TV.

It is significant to note that Dhurandhar, the spy-thriller that was released in theatres on December 5 has earned earned Rs approx Rs 13.1 crore (at the time of writing) on day 14. With this, Ranveer Singh starrer has earned Rs 450.35 crores so far in India.

