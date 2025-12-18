Dhurandhar Telugu release: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster eyes Tollywood debut After a historic Hindi box office run, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to make its Telugu debut, with release date buzz and a possible clash with Avatar 3.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar has created history by making Bollywood, which has been struggling with repeated massive collections for a long time, surpass Rs 500 crores at the international box office in two weeks. This film has been directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar.

Now the movie that has made a splash in North India is gearing up for its Telugu release as a big Tollywood production house has made a deal.

Dhurandhar Telugu release: Big Tollywood banner steps in

It is known that Mythri Movie Makers, a top production house that is riding high with consecutive successes in Tollywood, is also continuing its momentum in the distribution sector. This production house, which has already distributed many big films and received hits, is reportedly going to bring Dhurandhar in Telugu, and the film team will make an official announcement on this.

Dhurandhar Telugu release date: December 19 under discussion

In fact, there is talk that Dhurandhar will be released in Telugu on December 19. Hover, here's an interesting twist. There is also a much-anticipated Hollywood film, Avatar 3, which is coming on the same date. In fact, film analysts are of the opinion that no matter how much hype there is for Dhurandhar, Avatar 3 may have some effect on the craze, no matter how much it is. If the publicity talk for Avatar 3 is good, it is difficult to say in what range the effect will be on Dhurandhar. However, there is still a need for clarity on the release of Dhurandhar in Telugu.

Dhurandhar cast: Power-packed ensemble

The spy thriller is primarily led by Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Along with the Padmaavat actor, senior actors like Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal play pivotal roles. Ponniyin Selvan actor Sara Arjun has marked her debut with Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar box office collection so far

Dhurandhar completed 14 days at the box office, and on Thursday, the movie earned Rs approx Rs 13.1 crore (at the time of writing). With this, Ranveer Singh starrer has earned Rs 450.35 crores in India.

Now Telugu box office, which also contributes more after the Hindi belt in pan-India releases' success, is expected to increase the collection and show good results with Dhurandhar's Telugu release.

