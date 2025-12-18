Lulu Mall management faces suo motu case after actor Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed Sumotto case been booked by Kukatpally police . Police said that the Mall and event management did not take permission. Kukatpally police also feels that the management is responsible.

New Delhi:

Hyderabad police have registered a suo motu case against the management of Lulu Mall and the organisers of a film promotional event after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by an unruly crowd during a song launch earlier this week.

The action follows viral footage showing the actor struggling to make her way through a dense, uncontrolled gathering of fans at the mall, raising serious questions about crowd management and event safety.

What is the whole matter?

The incident took place on Wednesday evening during the launch of Sahana Sahana, a song from the upcoming Prabhas film The Raja Saab. A large number of people had gathered at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area for the event. As Nidhhi tried to exit the venue, fans broke through security barriers in an attempt to get closer to her, leave little personal space and take selfies, leaving the actor visibly distressed as she was escorted to her vehicle.

Kukatpally police filed the complaint

Kukatpally police confirmed that the case was registered on Thursday on their own initiative. Authorities said the promotional programme was conducted without obtaining mandatory permissions, and that the mall management failed to ensure adequate crowd control measures. An investigation is now underway to determine the exact nature of the security lapses and whether proper protocols were followed by the organisers.

Distressing visuals prompt backlash

Videos of this incident also made it to social media platforms, raising an outpouring of concern as well as ire over a compromised actor safety. Video clip evidence showed that a visibly shocked actor, Nidhhi, is clutching a dupatta as displacement by members of the crowd by security personnel, trying to clear a path for the actor, is underway.

Singer-activist Chinmayi Sripada also took to social media to condemn the mob’s conduct, describing the scene in harsh terms and questioning how such behaviour could be allowed at a public event.

Also Read: Nidhhi Agerwal gets mobbed at The Raja Saab song launch in Hyderabad, actress appears visibly distressed