Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is Ektaa Kapoor's new Naagin; fans can't keep calm

Bigg Boss 19: Last night's Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed several revelations. While Pranit More's sudden eviction due to health woes was a shocker for fans, Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 revelation left fans elated. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has taken on the baton as the new Naagin, who is likely to battle a fire-breathing dragon.

The face of Naagin 7 was unveiled on Bigg Boss 19 on November 2. Excited fans took to the comment section and expressed their happiness.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the new Naagin

Priyanka revealed herself as the new Naagin with a special performance. In the presence of Salman Khan and Ektaa Kapoor, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant expressed gratitude for her new role. She said, "I still remember the moment on 'Bigg Boss 16' when Ekta ma’am said she found her next Naagin, and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour. I’ve always believed that some roles demand an actor to be more than a character; they challenge your strength, your range, and your spirit. Taking charge of the 'Naagin' universe is a huge responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to uphold it. To be revealed as Naagin in front of Salman sir and millions of viewers feels nothing short of destiny’s plan. I’m super grateful to Colors and Balaji Telefilms for trusting me with this throne, and for giving me a story that’s truly going down in hiss-tory as pure serpentainment!"

The caption on the official Instagram handle of Colors read: "Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai….Wo Aa Gai Hai! #Naagin."

How did fans react to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new stint in Naagin 7?

The actor-model's ardent fans couldn't keep calm. While some lauded her looks, others opined that a change in her outfit would make Priyanka look even better as Naagin. They wrote, "Priyanka is the perfect choice for Naagin. But a change of attire would make her look even more beautiful", "Priyanka as Nagin is back", "Super duper hit show", "Most beautiful and stylish Nagin7", and others.

The release date of Naagin 7 is yet to be revealed.

