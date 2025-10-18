Naagin 7 promo: Ekta Kapoor introduces fire-breathing dragon as Naagin's new rival Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7 is all set to take the fantasy drama genre to new heights. The recently released promo teases a never-seen-before face-off between the iconic shape-shifting serpent and a fire-breathing dragon.

Ektaa Kapoor-backed Naagin 7 is all set to air soon, and this time, she’s up against fire itself. The much-awaited promo for Naagin 7 has dropped, and looks like the makers have taken things to a whole new level.

Forget rival naagins and ancient curses - the new season teases an intense showdown between the 'aag' and 'zeher' - an epic battle between a fire-breathing dragon and serpent queen.

Naagin 7 promo

The teaser, entirely VFX built, begins with dark, cinematic visuals, and a dragon hovering in the sky, beneath what looks like a holy gathering. The dragon's roars echoes through the sky and steadily, it perches on the land. Suddenly, Naagin emerges from the water, looking fierce with eyes glowing with fury and determination. A voiceover hints at what’s coming next: “Kya hoga jab hoga Aag aur Zeher ka aamna-saamna? Bas bache hai kuch hi din… aa rahi hai #Naagin! Jald hi #Colors aur @jiohotstar par." Watch the promo of Naagin 7 here:

Has Ektaa Kapoor revealed her new Naagin for the season?

Ektaa Kapoor's conceals the face of her Naagins in every season until the very end of the release. The new season’s lead actress is a mystery, but the excitement is already sky-high. Reportedly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been roped in as the new Naagin. Rumours are abuzz that Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh and Karan Kundrra are also a part of the show. However, the makers are yet to share an official cast list.

How are fans reacting to Naagin 7 promo?

The idea of Naagin battling a dragon this new season has taken fans by surprise. Social media users haven't stopped buzzing ever since the promo dropped. While some viewers are calling it the boldest twist in the show’s history, others had a few things to say about the VFX. But love it or not, everyone’s talking about Naagin and that’s exactly what Ektaa Kapoor does best.

The release date of Naagin 7 has been kept under wraps.

