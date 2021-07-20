Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR Disha Parmar shares glimpses of her 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony with Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 fame-singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar are head over heels in love with each other. The couple tied the knot in a lavish affair in Mumbai on July 16. Now, as all the wedding ceremonies have come to an end, Rahul's bride Disha received a warm welcome at the 'Vaidya' house. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared glimpses of her 'griha pravesh' ceremony. Disha looked beautiful in red-coloured suit.

The newlywed stunned in the traditional attire as she flaunted her mangalsutra and sindoor. The entrance looked dreamy as it was decorated with a carpet of rose petals. The actress beamed with joy as she entered as Vaidya's bahu.

Rahul and Disha tied the knot in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception and an after-party for their family members and close friends. The after-party was a star-studded event with Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni in attendance. The pictures and videos from the ceremonies were up on social media and the duo looked stunning in all the wedding festivities.

The singer posted a picture with his newly wedded wife flashing a broad smile. Disha too smiled for the camera flaunting the red vermillion over her head. Sharing the pic on his Instagram Story, Rahul wrote, "First selfie as Mr & Mrs Vaidya," followed by a red heart emoji.

Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding earlier this month by sharing an invitation card on social media. It read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

For the unversed, Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then.

