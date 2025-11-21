Dipika Kakar breaks down during cancer treatment, says, 'There is a fear in my heart' Dipika Kakar recently visited her doctor and broke down in the hospital. She was supported by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress is undergoing treatment for liver cancer.

New Delhi:

2025 has been a difficult and painful year for Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar. She has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer for a long time and is experiencing several side effects of the treatment. Recently, the TV actress visited her oncologist and broke down in tears.

Dipika said in her vlog on Dipika Ki Duniya YouTube channel that fear and anxiety overcome her during treatment. The Bigg Boss season 12 winner said that during her doctor's visit, she was unable to control herself and broke down in tears. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, supported her.

Dipika Kakar's latest vlog goes viral

Dipika Kakar's last vlog has troubled YouTube audience as the actress shared the hardships she is facing during her treatment. It is worth noting that Dipika Kakar underwent surgery for liver cancer on June 3, 2025 and recently revealed that during surgery, doctors removed 22% of her liver. The good news is that her cancer was confined to her liver and hadn't spread anywhere else. Doctors reported that Dipika Kakar had an 11-centimeter tumor in her liver.

Dipika Kakar says latest reports are normal

Dipika Kakar is recovering, but her thyroid levels are fluctuating due to the treatment. Hormonal changes are causing pressure in her ears and throat, sometimes resulting in extremely dry skin and a sore throat. However, the actress said in the vlog that she is satisfied and happy that her treatment is progressing well and is having an effect as her reports are also good.

Dipika Kakar: Fear takes over

In her vlog, Dipika said, 'Everything is fine. Every day is a new thing, and we're moving forward with it. I got a little emotional today. All the reports are normal. Everything is going well, but the fear that lingers in my heart, that everything is fine, sometimes fear takes over.'

Dipika Kakar also explained that she faces new challenges every day, but somehow manages to stay strong. The TV actress is currently undergoing targeted therapy, which will last two years. This therapy eliminates any remaining cancer cells in the body, preventing them from returning. This therapy can cause several side effects, such as hair loss and mouth ulcers, as revealed by Dipika in her vlog.

