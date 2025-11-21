Malgudi Days to Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji, 7 iconic Doordarshan shows Gen Zs must watch | World Television Day This curated list of seven iconic 90s Doordarshan TV shows highlights classics like Malgudi Days, Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Dekh Bhai Dekh that Gen Z must watch. It's a must-watch for the Gen Z lot on World Television Day.

New Delhi:

GenZs can be a class cooler; however, they also know how to think deeply. Born in an era of an influx of information and content, Gen Zs totally missed the golden content that 90s kids consumed on Doordarshan.

On World Television Day, we bring to you a list of seven Doordarshan shows that every Gen Z must watch at least once in their lifetime.

7 Doordarshan shows for GenZs

1. Malgudi Days (1986)

Based on RK Narayan’s stories and directed by Shankar Nag, Malgudi Days blends comfort with simplicity. The world of little Swami, sleepy lanes, and relatable characters continues to be a treat for all 90s kids, and now, the Gen Z lot too.

2. Shaktimaan (1997–2005)

Admit it or not, Mukesh Khanna is India’s first desi superhero. Every '90s kid waited with bated breath every week for Shaktimaan to defeat the evil and impart a moral lesson towards the end of the episode. The episodes were fun and campy - a silent reminder of how Indian superhero culture started long before Marvel took over.

3. Byomkesh Bakshi (1993–1997)

Rajit Kapur’s portrayal of Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s detective is still considered a cult and for all the right reasons. If you are bored with unnecessary, tricky thrillers, you might as well give this a watch. The show's sharp writing, clever cases, and a masterclass in subtle acting are proof that good thrillers don’t need enormous budgets.

4. Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993)

Before The Office and Friends existed, India got one of its first sitcoms in Dekh Bhai Dekh, starring Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Sushma Seth, and an ensemble cast. The Diwan family’s chaos, love, and comedic timing made it a cult classic back in the day. The show can be a perfect binge session for Gen Zs, where the family dynamics feel surprisingly modern.

5. Surabhi (1990–2001)

Hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak, Surabhi was notably India's unofficial cultural guide. From folk art to regional food, it showed India’s heartland with facts and love. GenZs can think of it as the OG travel-and-culture series while seated beside a 90s kid, seething in nostalgia.

6. Fauji

The Shah Rukh Khan you know now dipped his toes in the world of acting with the Doordarshan show, Fauji. SRK first appeared on TV as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai, melting hearts. The show followed the lives of army cadets and their training journey. The young generation should watch it for SRK's natural charm, alongside a tightly written story, with a grounded depiction of military life.

7. Hum Paanch (1995–1999)

Ektaa Kapoor-produced Hum Paanch is a hilarious family comedy, featuring a middle-class father and his five chaotic daughters - each with her own quirks. Vidya Balan, along with Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Vandana Pathak, Bhairavi Raichura, Rakhee Tandon, Priyanka Mehra, were a part of the ensemble cast. And why should Gen Zs watch this? The jokes still hold up, and it’s the kind of lighthearted fun you need after a bad day at work (or college).

