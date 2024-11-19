Dilip Joshi reacts to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast exit controversies

Follow us on Image Source : X Dilip Joshi reacts to TMKOC controversy

The comedy TV serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been making the audience laugh for almost 16 years. Recently news came that there was a quarrel between the main actor of the serial Dilip Joshi and producer Asit. There was even news that Dilip would leave this serial in a few days but now Dilip himself told that he will remain in the daily soap. It seems that the estrangement between Asit and Dilip has been resolved.

Several cast members have left the popular show in the past

However, in the last few years, many artists have left this serial. Reportedly, the reason behind this was also Asit Modi. There was a quarrel and estrangement between some artists and the producer of the serial Asit Modi. The matter escalated so much that those artists left the serial. Know in detail who were those artists and why they left the serial.

Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta used to play the character of Anjali in the serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She was a part of this serial for a long time. In the year 2020, she left this serial. At first, she said that she was leaving the serial due to personal reasons but later Neha said that the producer of the serial did not pay her dues.

Shailesh Lodha

Poet Shailesh Lodha was also seen playing the character of Tarak Mehta in this serial for a long time. The audience liked his character very much but suddenly one day he also left the serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Later when he was asked the reason for this, he said that the matter had come to his self-respect. In such a situation, he decided not to work in the serial.

Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Mistry also played the role of Roshan Sodhi in this serial, she also said goodbye to 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' after some time. There was a very big reason behind doing this. Jennifer accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment. She even filed an FIR against Asit Modi. She also gave many interviews regarding this matter.

Palak Singhvi

Palak Singhvi is a young artist. She used to play the role of a girl named Sonu in the serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Palak also left the serial saying that the producers were harassing her mentally. She was so disturbed that it was not possible for her to work in the serial.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' goes tax-free in THIS state | Deets Inside