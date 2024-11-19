Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' goes tax-free in THIS state | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' goes tax-free in MP

At present, there is a lot of discussion about the film The Sabarmati Report, inspired by the train accident that happened in Godhra, Gujarat 22 years ago. According to the makers, Vikrant Massey starrer is an attempt to tell the truth about the train accident. The Sabarmati Report is being liked by the audience and many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Now, a Chief Minister of an Indian state has announced to make it tax-free. Let us know in which state there will be no tax on The Sabarmati Report.

The Sabarmati Report becomes tax-free

Director Dheeraj Sarna's The Sabarmati Report has stirred up a lot of controversy. But a section of people is praising this movie and the producers and the star cast are being appreciated a lot. Now Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced to make The Sabarmati Report tax-free.

During the press conference, he said about Vikrant Massey's film, "The Sabarmati Report is a great film and I am going to watch it in theatres. Along with this, The Sabarmati Report is being made tax free in our state. We have also appealed to our cabinet leaders to watch this movie. The reason for making it tax free is that most people watch the film and know the truth of the matter."

Let us tell you that when a film is made tax-free, its box office collection increases significantly and on the basis of low ticket prices, the audience also reaches the theatres in large numbers to watch it.

PM Modi had praised The Sabarmati Report

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saw The Sabarmati Report and tweeted about it on his official X handle and praised the film. "Truth never hides and it definitely comes out one day. A similar truth is seen in The Sabarmati Report," read his tweet.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, The Sabarmati Report features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in important roles.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta claims no OTT platform is buying Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light