Dhanashree Verma approached for Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know so far

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss is once again in the headlines, as its 19th season is going to start soon. The makers of the show are constantly holding meetings regarding new contestants and different names are being considered. This time, preparations are being made to call some shocking faces to add a new tadka of glamour, drama and controversies to the show. One name among these has come into discussion rapidly, that of Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma.

If reports going viral on social media are to be believed, Dhanashree Verma has got an offer to enter Bigg Boss 19 and she has also accepted it. Although it has not been finalised yet, there are reports that talks with the makers have reached their final stage. If all goes well, she may soon be seen as a contestant on the show.

Other possible contestants of Bigg Boss 19

For the last few days, the list of potential contestants for the show has also come up for discussion. Apart from actress Lata Sabharwal and Ashish Vidyarthi, the names of Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hasnandani, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja and Apoorva Mukhija aka rebel kid are in the list. Other celebrities who have been approached for reality shows are Chinky and Minky, Purav Jha, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faizu, Kanika Mann, Raj Kundra, Daisy Shah, Arshifa Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, Mamta Kulkarni, Paras Kalnawat and Mickey Makeover.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree Verma is a dancer, choreographer and social media influencer who has maintained her identity even after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. If she comes on the show, this season can be more interesting than ever. However, at present, the premiere date of the show is not fixed, but it is believed that Bigg Boss 19 may go on air in the last week of August.

