Parag Tyagi remembers Shefali Jariwala with hand-in-hand picture, says 'Together Forever'

TV actor Parag Tyagi recently took to his official Instagram handle to share an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, who passed away on June 27, 2025, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Her sudden demise left the entertainment industry in deep shock.

On Wednesday late at night, Parag shared a short video clip on his Instagram profile, where Parag can be seen holding Shefali's hand, and in another picture, hands of Parag's, Shefali and their dog's hands are seen together. For background music, he added 'Mere Haath Mein' song from the 2006 film 'Fanaa', which features Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The caption of the post reads, "Together Forever," along with a red heart emoji.

While many fans poured in love and support for Parag Tyagi's emotional tribute, not everyone reacted positively. Some users criticised the post, questioning the intention behind sharing reels and videos soon after his wife's passing. One user wrote, "Yeh kaya drama bna deya aipne puja kro uski aitma ke liye reel bnane se kuch nahi hoga.."

Responding to criticism over posting so soon after his wife's passing. Parag addressed the negativity with an emotional message on the same post on Thursday. He wrote, "For those who r trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon. Bhai sab log aapki tarah nahi hote.pari loved to be on social media. And enjoyed the love poured to her. BTW I have never been a social media person and now she is in my heart, & I will make sure she is being loved by everyone forever and she is going to be on social media even she is not around. this account is dedicated to her only. And want to cherish her lovely memories by sharing with her wonderful fans who deserve to see her more and forever. I don’t care about the judgement u negative people having."

He further added, " I don’t care about u but I do care about all the lovely people who loved her still love her and will always love her. I am going to cherish her memories with all of u ."

