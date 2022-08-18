Debina Bonnerjee's perfect response to Instagram user who said she should have 'waited' for second baby

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINABON Debina Bonnerjee announced her second pregnancy recently

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced that they are all set to become parents again. The news came as a surprise to the couple's fans as they had welcomed their first baby, a daughter, four months ago in April 2022. Social media users and celebrities from the entertainment world congratulated Debina and Gurmeet as they shared their joy on social media. However, some questioned the couple for planning the second baby 'too fast'. Debina responded to such comments gracefully. Debina and Gurmeet got married in 2011.

Debina Bonnerjee questioned on 2nd pregnancy

Some Instagram users questioned Debina and Gurmeet after they announced their second pregnancy via Instagram on August 16. She did an Ask me Anything session on Instagram and fans posed all sorts of questions related to pregnancy and parenthood. A person wrote, "I mean you should give time to Liana little before the second child that's my opinion, btw congratulations (sic)." She replied, "Am also asking. What do people do when they have twins (sic)?" Another Instagram user asked, "Ma'am as in your first preg you face a lot of problems don't you think you should wait for at least one year for the second baby (sic)??" Debina asked, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call miracle? ABORT (sic)?"

During her interaction with fans on social media, Debina also shared some loving family moments with her daughter.

Debina's surprise pregnancy announcement

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced a couple of days ago that they are all set to become parents again. Debina shared a picture with Gurmeet and daughter Lianna along with a picture of the sonography in her hand to announce her pregnancy. She wrote in the caption: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that..this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us..#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)."

Debina and Gurmeet's endearing family moments

Debina and Gurmeet have been journalling their daughter's childhood in Instagram posts. Many family images of the couple with their daughter have received immense love from the fans.

