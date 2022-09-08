Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary's quirky response to 'quickly' planning second baby: 'Intezaar kyun?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINABON Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are pregnant with their second child

Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed her first child in April this year, is thrilled to be becoming a mother for the second time. However, many fans on social media have been questioning her about planning her second baby 'quickly'. The actress and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram in which they responded to questions about planning their second baby just a few months after the birth of their daughter Lianna.

Debina Bonnerjee- Gurmeet Choudhary on family planning

The celebrity couple announced pregnancy just four months after Lianna’s birth. However, they faced several comments like ‘Gurmeet se intezar bhi nahi hua (sic)?’ and ‘Thode din aur intezaar nahi kar sakte (sic)".Gurmeet replied saying, “Jab itni khubsurat partner ho toh intezaar kyu hoga yaar (sic)?” Their quirky response to the questions have left social media impressed.

Debina's response to trolls on second baby

Earlier, some Instagram users questioned Debina and Gurmeet after they announced their second pregnancy via Instagram on August 16. The actress did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and fans posed all sorts of questions related to pregnancy and parenthood. A person wrote, "I mean you should give time to Liana little before the second child that's my opinion, btw congratulations (sic)." To this, Debina replied, "Am also asking. What do people do when they have twins (sic)?" Another Instagram user asked, "Ma'am as in your first preg you face a lot of problems don't you think you should wait for at least one year for the second baby (sic)??" Debina asked, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call miracle? ABORT (sic)?"

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lianna, on April 3, 2022, after tying the knot in 2011. The couple is now elated as they are three months pregnant and are soon going to welcome their second child.

