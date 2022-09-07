Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary set couple goals as they groove together; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINA BONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. They enjoy a massive fanbase on social media platforms and the couple makes sure to keep treating their fans with interesting videos and pictures. Debina who is pregnant for the second time shared a fun reel on her Instagram on Wednesday in which they both danced their hearts out. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing to the tunes of Brother Louie Mix ’98. Sharing the video, the couple wrote in the caption, "Together we always create magic."

Take a look:

In the video which is going viral now, Debina can be seen dressed in a peach dress, while Gurmeet is dressed in white. Fans are loving their chemistry in the video and showered the couple with their sweet comments. One of the commented, "oh wooooooow sunshine king." Another said, "Our king and queen." A fan also wrote, "Adorable."

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, Lianna, in the month of April this year. In August, the couple announced their second pregnancy on social media by sharing an adorable photo. They also penned a sweet note along with a photo with their daughter. In the pic, Debina holds photos of her sonogram report as she hugs Gurmeet. Their daughter born four months back can be seen curled up in the actor's arms.

Sharing the picture, Debina wrote in the caption: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that..this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us..#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)."

Last month, they finally showed their daughter's face to their fans on social media. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share a picture of their baby. In the photo, both Gurmeet and Debina were seen holding Lianna in their hands and kissing her on the forehead.

Gurmeet and Debina have been married for more than a decade. They tied the knot in 2011.

