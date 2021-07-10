Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MADHURI DIXIT Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit impresses Rohit Shetty with her Singham 'thumka' punch

Dance Deewane 3 is one of the most-loved reality shows on the small screen. Every now and then, makers invite special guests in order to make it even more interesting and fun to watch. Yet another celebrity will be called in upcoming episodes and it will none other than Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. Magic was created on Television when Madhuri Dixit left the director impressed in a new video from the sets of the dance reality show.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a clip from the sets in which Rohit Shetty was preparing to punch a contestant. However, the veteran actress stopped him and decided to hit him, herself. And here comes the thumka twist. Madhuri decided to the hit the contestant by her thumka. Well, the impact was hard as the contestant fell on the stage.

Rohit Shetty was impressed with Madhuri's Singham thumka. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it as "Singham" along with an emoji of a lion.

Recently, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor appeared on the dance show. The 64-year-old actor reunited with his 'Ram Lakhan' co-star Madhuri Dixit. Counted amongst one of the most popular onscreen couples of the 90s, the two actors treated fans with a special video of them grooving to the famous 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song on the sets. Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a fun video as she recreated the retro magic with Anil between a shot.

In the video, they looked stunning as always. Anil is seen wearing black formals and a grey shirt underneath his blazer. He accessorized his dashing look with black goggles. On the other hand, Madhuri looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white coloured lehenga set that she donned with matching jewellery. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "Retro vibe" and added a wink emoticon.

