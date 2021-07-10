Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh-Sana Makbul open up on linkup rumours, say 'duniya walon jalo mat'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHAL ADITYA SINGH Vishal Aditya Singh-Sana Makbul open up on linkup rumours

Ever since the inception of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates. Hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show this time has invited popular faces like Mahekk Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and others. Earlier, all of them flew to Cape Town, South Africa and since then raising the bar of excitement by sharing intriguing posts on their social media handles.

Vishal recently posted some romantic pictures with co-contestant Sana from the shoot of KKK 11 in Cape Town. Captioning the post as 'Aayat Ki Tarah' a song from the stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone film Bajirao Mastani. Well, this made many people wonder if love is in the air for both the contestants.

Speaking about his bond with Sana, Vishal told ETimes, "Sana is a beautiful girl and a close friend now. Our friendship began on the sets of the show. The rest of the participants were either engaged, married or were not single. Sana and I are single and so I thought of bonding with her. You know if you were to consider this - I come from a small place in Bihar and for me, Sana was like the village head's daughter. She is extremely nice to be with and I enjoyed connecting with her."

Addressing the dating rumour, Vishal said we were just enjoying ourselves and posted some nice pictures together. "I don't see anything wrong with that. But, let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ''Duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain.' It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her," he added.

Sana, on the other hand, said, "Vishal is a man, not a boy. That's what I like about him. He is very kind, generous, thoughtful and looks after his friends really well. I got to know him on the show. He is a very supportive friend and helped me do those stunts. But, I would like to clarify, we are just friends and single. There is nothing more to this friendship."

