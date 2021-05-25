Image Source : INSTAGRAM Covid-19: Manu Punjabi recalls Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan's health tips while battling virus

Actor Manu Punjabi, who was battling Covid-19, says he reached out to his industry friends Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik for help and advice. "I'm much better now. While I was battling the virus, apart from my doctors, Arshi and Rubina guided me with health tips. They have also recently recovered from the virus. Having such beautiful friends in life is a blessing," he says.

Manu was missing his family during this time. "My sister stays in Jodhpur. I didn't inform her about my health, but she had an idea from my voice. I was also missing my late mother as she was my world. I had quarantined myself, and I didn't even let my househelp in. I did everything myself, which was really tough. I have almost recovered now, but I am missing my energy. I hope to get it back soon," he says.

Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has kept her fans updated about her health. Post her recovery she took to Instagram to speak about things she did to ensure proper recovery from Covid. On Wednesday, the actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares candid pictures with her mother after father's demise; says 'Teri khushi meri khwahish'

She captioned the post as: "I quarantined for more than 19days. But these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. The most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy. #staysafe #covi?d19 #covidrecovery #meditate #hydrate #behappy."

ALSO READ: The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari struggles to know meaning of 'minimum guy' | WATCH

Besides participating in "Bigg Boss", Manu has hosted a reality show called "A Date To Remember" and also featured in a Bollywood film called "Miss Masala Dosa".

-with IANS inputs