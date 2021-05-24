Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan shares candid pictures with her mother after father's demise; says 'Teri khushi meri khwahish'

Actress Hina Khan had a tough time last month as the actress lost her father due to sudden cardiac arrest. Following the tragic loss, Hina and her family also tested positive for COVID-19. Remembering her late father the actress has been sharing throwback videos and pictures on her social media. On Monday, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of candid pictures with her mother. She also penned down an emotional note saying her mother's happiness is her wish and she will take care of her. Sharing a few candid pictures Hina wrote, "MAA Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish.. Teri Hifazat Mera Haq.. I am no Therapist maa.. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN.. ALWAYS..."

In the pictures, Hina can be seen having a conversation with her mother on the balcony of her house. She can be seen wearing her father's T-shirt as the actress mentions in the caption.

Hina has dedicated many Instagram posts to her father saying she misses him and can feel his presence every day. Recently, she shared a video of herself in which she can be seen standing in her balcony and watching the view in front of her house. As she smiles at the camera, she points at a distance with a note. The note in video reads, "I love you dad I know you're watching us."

She also captioned her video with a lovely note. "Mai Tere Bina taan yaara aaj te patthar wargi aan..My version of #PattharWargi.

In one of the throwback videos shared by Hina her father can be seen singing 'Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai.' Hina Khan wrote, "It's been exactly one month today Dad.. We Miss you."

Hina was shooting for her upcoming project in Kashmir and was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away. Sharing a post, Hina shared her turmoil of not being able to comfort her mother after her father's death since she was covid positive.

"A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don't last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light..Dua," she wrote.

On the professional front, Hina was last seen in B Praak's music video Patthar Wargi with actor Tanmay Ssingh.