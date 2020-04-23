'Oh bhai maaro mujhe': Mahabharat memes storm internet as netizens confuse pillar design with cooler

Memes flooded internet after netizens confused pillar design with cooler in Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharat is one of the shows being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid lockdown. The old classics have sent the netizens down the memory lane when Sunday used to be a day dedicated to watching TV. Now the re-run of old TV shows are not only making people nostalgic but have also given a glimpse to the newer generation to the golden era of Indian television. However, millennials being millennials couldn't resist themselves from pouring out their emotions in the form of memes. After Ramayan memes ruled the social media for a couple of weeks, here comes a meme on a scene from Mahabharat which has taken the internet by storm.

Recently a scene from Mahabharat became a topic of discussion on the internet after netizens confused pillar design with air cooler. In the scene, a pillar design looks like an air cooler in the close-up shot of Bhishma Pitamah played by Mukesh Khanna. Memes on air coolers being used during Mahabharat period left netizens in splits. Check out some of them.

Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler 😂



Oh bhai maro mujhe maro pic.twitter.com/rn0ZKweVvB — Saiyaara 🎧 (@BeingKushSharma) April 21, 2020

Coolers were invented in 1951 ,



Lo Bhishma pitamah - apun hich bhagwan hai 🆒#mahabharat#cooler pic.twitter.com/yKLvLa5Upm — Harsh ⚡ (@whenHVtweets) April 22, 2020

Starbucks cup in GOT is nothing as compared to the cooler for Bhisma Pitamaha in #Mahabharat 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2uJUNItnzK — C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) April 23, 2020

It was only when a wide-angle screenshot was shared, the real picture came to the notice.

That's not a cooler but the designs on a pillar.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/OyC1kZwZF7 — R (@rohit419328692) April 23, 2020

Its a pillar not cooler



"Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco "https://t.co/Iyy6b5kwso pic.twitter.com/FlyWSvqp29 — ujjwal bhalla (@UjjwalBhalla) April 23, 2020

