  5. 'Oh bhai maaro mujhe': Mahabharat memes storm internet as netizens confuse pillar design with cooler

Pillar design or cooler? Netizens are ROFL-ing ever since they spotted an 'air cooler' in a scene of Mahabharat. The BR Chopra show is currently on rerun on Doordarshan amid lockdown.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2020 23:56 IST
mahabharat

Memes flooded internet after netizens confused pillar design with cooler in Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharat is one of the shows being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid lockdown. The old classics have sent the netizens down the memory lane when Sunday used to be a day dedicated to watching TV. Now the re-run of old TV shows are not only making people nostalgic but have also given a glimpse to the newer generation to the golden era of Indian television. However, millennials being millennials couldn't resist themselves from pouring out their emotions in the form of memes. After Ramayan memes ruled the social media for a couple of weeks, here comes a meme on a scene from Mahabharat which has taken the internet by storm.

Recently a scene from Mahabharat became a topic of discussion on the internet after netizens confused pillar design with air cooler. In the scene, a pillar design looks like an air cooler in the close-up shot of Bhishma Pitamah played by Mukesh Khanna. Memes on air coolers being used during Mahabharat period left netizens in splits. Check out some of them.

It was only when a wide-angle screenshot was shared, the real picture came to the notice.

