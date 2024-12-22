CID 2 X Review: Here's what social media thinks of ACP Pradhyuman, Abhijeet, Daya's return

Follow us on Image Source : X Read CID 2 X Review here

The famous 90s crime investigation show 'CID' is back with its much-awaited second season. The first episode of 'CID 2' was released on Sony TV and Sony Liv on December 21 and fans have fallen in love with the iconic trio Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Dayanand Shetty all over again. Their much-loved characters ACP Pradyuman, and Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya are back with their crime cases. As soon as the first episode was released, fans expressed their happiness on X (formerly Twitter). So why wait, read its X review here.

'CID 2' off to a great start

The much-awaited 'CID 2' first episode premiered on Sony TV and Sony Liv on December 21. You can also watch it with your OTTplay Premium subscription. As soon as the episode streamed, fans took to their exes' accounts and shared their thoughts.

A user wrote on X, "Just finished watching the first episode of #CID2, and OMG! It feels like I'm reliving my childhood..my favorite show and favorite characters (though a few are missing). The cinematography and the overall episode were amazing. Feeling so nostalgic right now."

Another user wrote, "For all the CID fans out there, the wait is FINALLY over! Season 2 is here. The wait is OVER! CID is back with Season 2! Get ready for thrilling mysteries, iconic characters, and the signature "Daya" punch."

One more X user wrote, "Whether you're a longtime fan or new to #CID2, the first episode will have you hooked. Witness the return of ACP Pradyuman Abhijeet Daya and the entire CID team bring back all the classic elements that made us fall in love with the show in the place."

When and where to watch 'CID 2'?

Sharing glimpses of the first episode of 'CID 2', a fan said, "ACP's Jai and Veeru. They are back in the fray." Another user wrote, "What a comeback CID. Got a feeling of nostalgia watching CID, it felt great. After such a long time, I finally got a show to watch on the weekend and loved it." 'CID 2' is available every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm on Sony TV and Sony Liv and you can also watch it on your OTTplay Premium subscription.

