Box office Report: Mufasa: The Lion King roars louder on day 2, yet Pushpa 2's storm causes damage

Hollywood film Mufasa: The Lion King started performing well at the Indian box office as soon as it arrived. Neither 'Pushpa 2' nor 'Vanvaas' affected the film's earnings. Barry Jenkins directorial from the The Lion King film universe is a prequel of the 2019 film and has been released in theaters on December 20 along with the Bollywood film Vanvaas. The film has earned well on the first day but was lost in the storm of Pushpa 2. Mufasa's collection has been affected due to fewer screens considering Pushpa 2's hold in Indian theatres. Now let's see how the film has earned on the second day.

Mufasa's roar on Day 2

The initial figures related to the film's earnings on the second day have also come out, looking at which it seems that the film will do good business in India. Mufasa earned Rs 8.8 crore in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on the first day. On the second day, the film has earned Rs 13.72 crore. The total collection of the film has become Rs 22.52 crore. The magic of the voices of Shah Rukh, Abram and Aryan Khan is working well on the audience. In such a situation, it is expected that Mufasa is going to earn a lot in the coming days as well.

Mufasa could not beat Pushpa 2

Let us tell you that despite earning a great amount, Mufasa has lagged far behind Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' in the earnings of the second day. The film was released at a time when the popularity of Pushpa 2 is intact, so it is getting fewer screens and less collection. Pushpa 2 earned Rs 196.4 crore on the second day. Mufasa has earned Rs 13.72 crore on the second day.

Vanvaas collection

Gadar and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has made Vanvaas with Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, which has been released along with Mufasa. Vanvaas's opening was only 60 lakhs, while on the second day too, the film's earnings reached around Rs 58 lakhs.

