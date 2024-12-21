Allu Arjun responds to criticism over Pushpa 2 stampede: 'I am facing character assassination'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Arjun addressed the media in a press conference following strong criticisms from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi regarding the recent stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor expressed deep regret over the tragic incident, clarifying that the stampede was purely accidental and offering his heartfelt sympathies to the family affected by the tragedy.

“All that happened with the family is truly heartbreaking,” said Allu Arjun, visibly emotional. “I have been constantly checking on the health of the child every few hours.” He emphasised his genuine concern for the well-being of those involved and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

The actor also addressed the intense media scrutiny and responded to the criticisms from various political figures. "A lot of false things are being said about me, and I am facing character assassination," he stated. "I appeal to the public to focus on the facts rather than indulging in baseless accusations."

Allu Arjun further explained his actions during the event, stating, “For the past 20 years, you all have seen me, and my character has always remained consistent. I have never been involved in any fictional narratives about my family or the success of my films. It deeply saddens me to see these baseless claims being made now.”

He also described his actions when the stampede occurred, saying, "The police were clearing the area, which made me think they were managing the situation. I got out of the car just a few meters from the theatre because the vehicle wasn’t moving forward. As is common in such situations, I waved my hand, hoping the fans would get a glimpse of me and move on."

"The following morning, I came to understand the full extent of the tragic incident," Allu Arjun said. "I had intended to personally meet the affected family along with my father, but we were advised against it due to the ongoing judicial proceedings. My primary focus continues to be contributing to the Telugu film industry and striving to elevate it to a global platform through my work," Allu Arjun added.

"I am not here to blame anyone or any political party," he began. "The main reason for this press meet is to address the miscommunication, misinformation, and false allegations. I feel deeply humiliated by the character assassination I’ve faced. Over 20 years, I’ve earned respect and credibility, which has been sabotaged in a single day. This is not personal for anyone, yet it has hurt me profoundly."

Arjun explained his presence at the event, saying, "I have dedicated three years of my life to this film and went to see it at the theatre. I have watched seven of my films there before. This wasn’t a roadshow or a procession; it was simply the public gathered outside the theatre. I waved to the fans as a gesture of respect. It’s well-known that when fans catch a glimpse of you, they calm down and start dispersing. The police cleared the way, my car moved in, and I entered the theatre."

He further clarified, "I was informed the venue was overcrowded and was asked to leave, which I did immediately. No officials approached me or informed me of any danger at the time. It was only the next morning that I learned of the tragic death, which was incredibly unfortunate."

The actor also shared his personal anguish, saying, "I only had the best intentions. I left my two kids behind—children who are of the same age as the injured child. I couldn’t visit the injured child because a case had already been filed against me, but I wanted to. That’s why I recorded a video message and asked my father, producers, and director Sukumar to check on the situation personally."

Arjun expressed his sorrow over the impact of the tragedy on what should have been a joyful time in his career. "This is a moment I should be celebrating and enjoying, but for the past 15 days, I haven’t been able to step out. Legally, I am constrained and unable to do anything," he said.

He also addressed allegations that he incited violence, refuting claims that he had used inhumane language or issued threats. "There’s misinformation suggesting I wanted to 'break bones,' but that is completely false. I may be jovial at times, but I would never use such words or resort to such behavior," he stated firmly.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, during a recent Assembly session, accused Allu Arjun of attending the premiere despite police denying permission. Reddy alleged that Arjun's actions, including standing through the sunroof of his car and waving to the crowd, led to chaos as thousands of fans jostled to catch a glimpse of him.