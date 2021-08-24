Charu Asopa's baby shower made special by Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen & other family members; see INSIDE pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARU ASOPA Charu Asopa's baby shower made special by Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen & other family members; see pics

Actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen are expecting their first baby. The couple recently had a baby shower ceremony in the presence of their family including sister-in-law, actress Sushmita Sen, mother-in-law Subhra Sen, father-in-law Shubeer Sen and niece Renee Sen. Charu treated her fans with some beautiful pictures from the ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Charu wrote, "Some baby shower rituals pictures."

Take a look:

The baby shower was conducted in the couple's new house. In the photos, Charu can be seen wearing a traditional red and orange bandhani saree while Sushmita Sen opted for a pink suit. Indeed, both of them looked extremely gorgeous.

Rajeev also shared a few pictures from the celebrations and said, "Our first baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house."

Check out some more pictures from the baby shower ceremony:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who got married in 2019, announced their first pregnancy in adorable Instagram posts in May.

Talking about her pregnancy and her first reaction, Charu Asopa told TOI, "Rajeev and I were planning this for quite some time but you know these things never happen according to your planning. When we had given up, we got a surprise. I learnt this in my 4th week. I had this feeling that I should do a test and when I did the first test it came out to be negative but the second report came out positive."