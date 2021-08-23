Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERSHEIKH_OFFICIAL_FP Sneak peek into Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor's dreamy baby shower

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh is all set to welcome his first child with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. Soon to be parents recently had a blast during their baby shower ceremony. Several pictures have surfaced on the internet which has left fans in awe. The inside pictures from the celebrations scream laughter and a lot of fun. From neon lights to pastel-coloured balloons the theme of the baby shower looked super cute. Seemingly, the couple had a low-key ceremony with only a few friends in attendance. Ruchikaa looked stunning in purple attire and her pregnancy glow added to her beauty. Shaheer kept his look simple in casual wear.

Take a look at the pictures from the celebrations:

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor had a court marriage in November last year. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family.

Shaheer had announced his engagement with Ruchikaa by sharing a cute photo on Instagram. In the picture, Shaheer is seen holding her hand which has the engagement ring as she laughs her heart out. He wrote, "#TuHasdiRaveexcited for the rest of my life..#ikigai"

Talking about Ruchikaa Kapoor, she is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.