Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAYTELEVISION Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Teaser: Kamal Haasan gets back to work, show to premiere mid-October

While fans were waiting for the premiere of superstar Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 14, South Indian megastar Kamal Haasan has another good news for all the fans of the reality show. The actor-filmmaker is back as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 and has begun shooting for the same. The channel on Thursday surprised the viewers with a teaser of the show in which Haasan can be seen giving details about BB4 (Tamil) and says it is time to get back to work.

In the teaser, host Kamal Haasan explains how the COVID19 pandemic has affected many lives and taken away the livelihood of many people. He exclaims that for the last five months, people have been battling adverse conditions. He says, "The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work."

Watch the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 teaser here-

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Host Salman Khan's photo from upcoming promo shoot goes viral on the internet

While Kamal Haasan reveals that he is all set to begin the shoot, he did not reveal the premiere date of the show. Reports state that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 will premiere in mid-October. If it wasn't for the pandemic, the show's shoot would have begun in July. Talking about the contestants, it is said that the makers are in talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya to be part of the show.

On the other hand, the first teaser of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 was also released announcing the arrival of the show soon. Sharing the teaser of the show, the channel wrote, "Here is the most awaited time of the year!!! #BiggBossTelugu4 coming soon on @StarMaa" Just like last season, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is said to return as the host of the popular show. Watch the video here-

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's reality show reportedly postponed. Know why

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage