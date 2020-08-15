Image Source : TWITTER/@SALMANUNIV Bigg Boss 14: Host Salman Khan's photo from upcoming promo shoot goes viral on the internet

Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to air on TV from September. While the confirmed list of contestants isn't out yet, fans have been waiting to find out who all will be a part of this season. After the huge success of Bigg Boss 13, the expectations from the show are higher. Host Salman Khan has also begun shooting for the promo videos. After shooting a teaser for BB14 at his Panvel Farmhouse, the superstar is back in Mumbai to resume the shoot. On Friday, a picture of Salman Khan from the upcoming promo shoot went viral on the internet in which he can be seen sweeping the floor.

Bigg Boss 14 is said to be inspired by the lockdown and will focus on the hygiene and safety measures of the contestants. Reportedly, the tagline this year is "Bigg Boss14 hoga Rocking." Handsome hunk Salman Khan's photo also hints at the same which was shared by a fan page. The photo shows the actor mopping the floor, wearing a shirt-pant with comfy slippers. Check out the picture here-

Earlier, the makers released the Bigg Boss 14 teaser with a caption that read, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors." "Lockdown laya normal life me speed breaker. Isliye uga raha hu chawal aur chala raha hu tractor. Par ab scene paltega," Salman Khan can be heard saying in the teaser video.

Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello also shared a picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 shoot to give fans sneak peek into what goes behind shooting for the reality show. The picture shows Salman facing his back to the camera.

As per sources, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on September 27. It was supposed to begin early but due to the COVID19 pandemic, the show was pushed forward. The introductory episode will be shot on September 25th. Like last year, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed in Mumbai's Film City instead of Lonavala. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

Superstar Salman Khan is rumoured to have charged Rs 16 crore per episode for this season. The final promo will air in mid-August or by the last week of August.

Talking about the tentative list of contestants, names like Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Nikhil Chinapa, Adhayan Suman, Neha Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Mansi Srivastava and others have been doing rounds on the internet.

