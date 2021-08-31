Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat nominated; sacrificed immunity for their connections Raqesh, Moose

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat nominated; sacrificed for their connections

In the Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's close connection has been grabbing eyeballs. With each passing day their chemistry is brewing more and their equation is getting stronger. During the recent nominations task, Shamita and Raqesh were called in the confession room by Bigg Boss.

They were asked to mutually decide between themselves that who should be saved from nomination and who would get nominated. There was also an added bonus for the contestants, who would be saved from the nomination as they get to read the letter sent by their family.

Shamita Shetty tore the letter sent by her family and sacrificed it for Raqesh. She made him read his family's letter and saved him from the nomination. Raqesh got emotional and cried. Shamita too, cried and locked herself in the washroom. While, Neha Bhasin comforted Raqesh who was waiting for Shamit outside the washroom.

Raqesh even told Shamita that she should have discussed with him before tearing her letter. Shamita asked Raqesh to not feel guilty and assured him that her family is doing fine. He kissed her forehead and expressed gratitude.

On the other hand, between Nishant and Moose. Moose read the letter and was saved from the nominations and Nishant got nominated. Wherein, Millind and Akshara both decided to let go of the letter together and both got nominated. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that since Divya had no connection, she would be straight away nominated this week.

