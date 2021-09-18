Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin reacts to trolls passing comments on her character

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin reacts to trolls

Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin was the last contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT ahead of its grand finale on Saturday (September 18). The singer had grabbed many eyeballs for her outspoken behaviour and growing closeness to her 'connection' Pratik Sehajpal while she was locked in the controversial house. Now that Neha is outside in the real world, she witnessed trolls attacking her and making comments on her character. Many also dragged her husband Sameeruddin and trolled him as well. Reacting to them, Neha Bhasin said that people who have been calling her 'characterless' should look within themselves.

Neha Bhasin told ETimes, "My family is fine, everything is okay. Just that my husband has been trolled a lot and that naturally hasn't gone down well with him. My mother has been concerned about the trolling too. I would like to tell those passing comments about my character to look within themselves and try to understand what bothered them so much about my real friendships which I made in the house?

She added, "I always stand by people who I love till the end. I have hugged Shamita and Raqesh both, I have even kissed them on their cheeks. Those things were never questioned. I am someone who finds warmth in affection and my family understands that about me."

Talking about her mental health and how trolls can get to you, Neha added, "I have a mental health history and I was very open about it on the show, too. Even after that I felt constantly targeted in the house, and now outside the house. When I first got to know about a few things that my husband and mother told me, for a fraction of a second I felt like how I used to feel 20 years ago... wanting to be dead! But next morning, I decided that I won't let these trolls ruin my journey. This trolling culture is not good. Today I am okay but what if I was not? I don't know what they get by trolling me and my family."

After her eviction, Neha took to Instagram to share her first post and thanked the show for giving her friends like Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Neha Bhasin wrote, "I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show. I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to show case my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now"