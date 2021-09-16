Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA BHASIN Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin gets eliminated; Divya, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Raqesh reach finals

Bigg Boss OTT is all about 'expect the unexpected'. As the show is gearing towards its grand finale this weekend, makers are leaving no stone unturned to add more twists and drama for the audience's entertainment. Just a few days before the grand finale, singer Neha Bhasin has been eliminated in midnight eviction. The shocking elimination left all the housemates teary-eyed. They cried their hearts out when they were asked to gather in the garden area by Bigg Boss.

Neha Bhasin's eviction has left the internet divided. Here's how netizens reacted on social media:

Former contestants Moose Jattana and Akshara Singh expressed their happiness on Neha's eviction.

Bigg Boss OTT witnessed a growing closeness between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sahejpal which caught a lot of attention from the audience during her stint in the show. with their gestures, physical closeness, and emotions, Neha Bhasin's bond with the actor gained a lot of attention.

Ahead of the finale, the top five contestants Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat will be fighting against each other for the trophy. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT will take place on September 18.