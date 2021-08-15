Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin calls Nishant Bhat manipulative, says 'I am okay that we never talk again also'

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin calls Nishant manipulative

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT has turned into a war zone. It is just the early days in the show and the conversations inside the house are heating up. Contestants are fighting over everything in sight. Now, singer Neha Bhasin got into an argument with her co-contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat. A promo shared by Voot started shows the duo indulging in a spat with Neha telling him, 'I am okay that we never talk again also.'

Nishant accused Neha of saying ‘out of context’ things about him and said that there were things that hurt him. “I am also vulnerable in those things,” he said. Replying to this, Neha said "So, great, I am happy that finally, you feel vulnerable as well."

Neha also called Nishant manipulative, to which he replies and say, "Aap manipulative ho, main nahi hoon (You are manipulative, I am not)." Dropping the promo, Voot wrote, "Neha aur Nishant ki is calm argument main aap ho kiske side?"

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is no peaceful place. The contestants are trying their best to stay in the competition for which they have taken the route of fighting over everything. The show began with Pratik and Divya locking horns and abusing each other.

Meanwhile, Shamita made a revelation recently that surprised the BB fans. The actress revealed that her co-contestant Nishant Bhat (choreographer) had once 'crossed a line' with her and she had told him that he 'did wrong.'

Shamita Shetty told Divya Agarwal, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."