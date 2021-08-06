Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILLIND GABA Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba is now a confirmed contestant in Karan Johar's reality show

Just a few days left! Bigg Boss is back with all the over-the-top drama and full-on entertainment. The show will be going live this Sunday on the online platform Voot and will have Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. A lot of changes have been implemented by the creative team of the show but one thing remains the same-- controversial contestants. For now, two celebrities -- Neha Bhasin and Zeeshan Khan have been confirmed by the makers. However, there's a tentative list that is doing rounds on the internet. The latest one who may join the show is the popular Punjabi singer Millind Gaba.

The singer rose to fame with his Punjabi singles and has also worked for hit Bollywood numbers of multi starrer movies 'Welcome Back' and 'Housefull 3'.

Speaking about other tentative contestants, the list include names of Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill, Neha Marda, Zeeshan Khan, Manasvi Vashisht, Pratik Sehajpal, Rohit Reddy, Aashika Bhatia, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Malik and Pavithra Lakshmi.

Bigg Boss OTT: THIS 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor is now a confirmed contestant to enter house

Meanwhile, model-VJ Anusha has declined her participation in her recent Instagram post which was made today. She said, "Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day."

Meanwhile, talking about the show, it will be starting from August 8 on Voot. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click. Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on Television.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar to grace the show, wants contestants to sing for his Dharma Productions