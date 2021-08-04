Bigg Boss OTT: THIS 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor is now a confirmed contestant to enter house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEESHAN KHAN 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan is now a confirmed contestant to enter house

The second contestant to enter the new season of 'Big Boss OTT' is 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan. He is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following out there. The news of Zeeshan entering the house was confirmed by the streaming portal Voot on Wednesday evening. The actor was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral. He also became the talk of the town when he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit.

Talking about his 'bathrobe' video, Zeeshan claimed that it was his attempt to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, which was thwarted by Goa airport authorities. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped a video of himself, wherein he could be seen walking around in the airport donning a bathrobe.

In the video, titled, 'They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew', Zeeshan is seen telling a girl how he will attempt a world record by travelling in a bathrobe. However, the Air India staff approached him and told him that he cannot travel like this. "Air India staff is a bummer," Zeeshan is heard saying in the video. One of the staff members approaches him and explains to him that wearing solely a bathrobe isn't allowed on the flight.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will kick off Bigg Boss OTT Starting Aug 8 for the first time ever, on Voot. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click. Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on Television.

'Bigg Boss OTT' marks the 15th season of the controversial reality show.

