Bigg Boss OTT: Fans say Divya Agarwal is 'inspiring', bash host Karan Johar for being biased

Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar was loaded with drama and fights. While the contestants blamed each other for many things that happened throughout the week, Divya Agarwal managed to impress the viewers the most with her confidence and ability to put her opinions forward. The diva stood against host Karan Johar who started the show by bashing her and her connection Zeeshan over the latter's ugly fight with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Netizens slammed Karan Johar for being biased and not taking the responsibility of a 'fair host.' Divya, on the other hand, won brownie points from her fans for putting her self-respect in the front.

TV actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestants also slammed Karan Johar and said, "I've felt sooo sooooo bad for Zee in today's episode.. Poor chap he dinn do anythingggggg wrong... literally anything!!! And the way he was treated today. (heartbroken emoji) M sorry but noone has gone there to take shit from him... There is a way of tackling the situations, sirf host banna is not the game you gotta do justice to your post." In another post, he wrote, "Dear KJo.. Come lemme burst your bubble!!! U ain't Salman Khan... try talking sense!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUYYASHRAI Suyyash Rai lends support to Zeeshan

Supporting Divya Agarwal, netizens started trending 'We Stand By Divya' on Twitter after the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Other than lauding Divya for voicing out her opinions, they bashed host Karan Johar for targetting her and being biased towards Shamita Shetty. One fan wrote, "No matter how many times anyone tries to pull her down, OUR QUEEN always shines bright! Heart on fire A host like him, deserves someone who can give it back to him in his own taste, that's Divya Agarwal for you ! You go girl! "

Another tweeted, "#DivyaAgarwal is the only contestant who is not planning plotting for the task and for future, not doing groups-2, rest HM's trying make groups, planing for tasks and Divya is just going with the flow, that's what called the real personality."

Meanwhile, the promos for Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by Salman Khan, have started airing on the TV. Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha is seen lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show. In the promo, Salman is seen wandering around in the woods when he hears a sound coming from a tree that he names 'Vishwasuntree' and starts having a conversation with it.

Talking about the show, Rekha said: "Bigg Boss is a very 'naayab' show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that."

She added: "It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith! It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"

The new season of Bigg Boss is going to be filled with twists and a lot of "Sankat in jungle" as the contestants will have to endure many challenges before they make their way inside the house.