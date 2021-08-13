Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal goes ballistic after Ridhima pours Dettol in her eyes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMLOSTINDREAMS7 Divya Agarwal goes ballistic after Ridhima pours Dettol in her eyes

A new day brought a new fight among the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. During the first elimination task in the ho0use, the connections had to stand at a place while the other housemates had to use different things to make them give up. In the process, Ridhima Pandit poured an antiseptic on Divya Agarwal and she went ballistic after it entered her eyes. A video is going viral on the internet in which Divya is seen lashing out at Ridhima for using Dettol. Divya said, "Are you guys mad? Who did it?"

While Ridhima tried to apologise to Divya as she was hurt, Divya was not ready to listen and tried to throw water on her. She even pushed Ridhima in a fit of anger. Check out the video here-

While Ridhima apologised and the two contestants made up, fans were angry at Divya Agarwal for her 'unnecessary' reaction. A Twitter user said, "Ohhhh man #DivyaAgarwal can't take anyone against her ... Bossy dominating women ... Sab iske under kam kare basss ... Ridhima ne kal Zeeshan se ladai karli despite of the fact ki wo divya ka partner he to ajj Ridhima pe chadh gai ... Nikalo isko bahar yaar"

Another tweeted, "Reacting to dettol is fair enough but why she always over-reacts?? This is task. Contestant are meant to torture opposite team at any cost. This is not cool..Divya you are acting as a fool. Expected so much from Ridhima. Ridhima is strong but IDK why she step back from fighting."

Check out the reactions here-

On a related note, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be appearing in Bigg Boss OTT in the Sunday episode. They will be answering fans questions and will do fun activities with the contestants.