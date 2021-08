Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT August 13 LIVE: Contestants go wild, throw bizarre items on each other during task

Its Team Raqesh v/s Team Pratik! The statue task 1...2...3...to choose the new Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house witnessed the housemates going wild and throwing bizarre items at Team Raqesh when they continue to sustain their position. On the other hand, Divya lashes out at Ridhima for pouring Dettol on her while Shamita continues to remain put to her position despite falling weak.