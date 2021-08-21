Saturday, August 21, 2021
     
Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 21 Updates LIVE: Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan engage in ugly argument

Bigg Boss OTT LIVE Updates: Just when everyone thought the housemates had mended their disputes and were having lots of fun we witnessed 'Over The Top' drama and trouble within the connections Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2021 20:04 IST
Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan engage in a fight
Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan engage in a fight

Bigg Boss OTT is always full of surprises. Despite the contestants facing the brunt for being too naïve during the Domino task and being punished by being given a supply of gas for only four hours in a day, the contestants had an unusual day filled with fun and laughter. The contestants were seen having a fun time in the swimming pool and chilling. Well, it was the calm before the storm!

Just when everyone thought the housemates had mended their disputes and were having lots of fun we witnessed 'Over The Top' drama and trouble within the connections Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan. The duo had the ugliest fight when the latter asked Akshara to clean and arrange her clothes basket. The fight continued with Akshara accusing Zeeshan of not respecting women. The latter retorted saying the actress is playing 'woman card'. 

Catch all the LIVE updates of Bigg Boss OTT here:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 21 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Aug 21, 2021 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Later, Akshara apologises to Bigg Boss.

  • Aug 21, 2021 8:03 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Given Akshara's unruly behaviour, Bigg Boss schools the housemates saying they are trying to arm-twist and blackmail him. He scolds Akshara saying that hurting herself in order to force Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room was absolutely wrong. Bigg Boss says he never differentiates between men and women and who to call in the confession room is his decision solely irrespective of the contestant's gender.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Akshara, who is sitting in the storeroom refuses to attend to Bigg Boss' call. After the second announcement, housemates go inside the room and bring her into the living room. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:58 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bigg Boss speaks to everyone and calls them in the living area.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:57 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    After a discussion with Divya, Zeeshan goes into the living room and apologises to everyone saying his intention was not to boss around but keep the house clean. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:54 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Akshara and Zeeshan's fight has led to an argument between Neha and Pratik. The latter thinks, Neha did not put in enough effort to stop Zeeshan. This turns into a huge argument between them. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The house is clearly divided into two groups as Akshara and Zeeshan's fight continues to include everyone. While Nishant, Pratik and Ridhima think Zeeshan is bossing around and his way of talking to Akshara was wrong and unacceptable. Divya, Shamita, Raqesh and Neha think Akshara is over-reacting and playing 'woman card'. Their only advice to Zeeshan is to keep mum and stay silent.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:46 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Divya tries to calm Zeeshan down and asks him to stay silent. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh and Neha Bhasin too advise him the same. However, Pratik says that Zeeshan is at fault too for 'bossing' around and he should have kept it down.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Finally, Akshara goes to the medical room to get some first aid. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:42 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Zeeshan's team also took to social media putting up her stand. "Stop playing the Women card! Maa, Behen, Baap, Bhai sab ke ghar me hote hai, but everybody has to do their bit in the Bigg Boss house! Playing the women card in every situation is not fair. In fact for women who want to truly be equals, STOP playing this card! As a contestant there is no difference in male or female. Zeeshan as the Captain/Boss Man of the house takes on his duty and ensures that the house is clean, picking a fight and then trying to play the woman card is completely WRONG! The audience can see through, aren't we right guys?" the caption read.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    While housemates were not happy with Zeeshan last week for refusing some duties, contestants like Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin among others did not support Akshara's way of handling things. Akshara has hurt her hand but she refuses to use first aid. Zeeshan accuses her of using the 'woman card'. Housemates come in Zeeshan's support saying it's not about gender but mutual respect for one another.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:37 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Akshara demands to be called in the confession room. She says she has been disrespected as a woman and wants to talk to Bigg Boss. She also says that if she isn't called, she would like to quit the show. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Zeeshan and Akshara's fight doesn't seem to end soon. As it escalates, in a fit of anger Akshara pushes Zeeshan. While housemates are trying to pacify both of them, it seems 5things are only getting out of hand. Divya asks Neha not to interfere. However, Neha looses it on her asking her not to meddle with her.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Zeeshan as the Boss Man for the week asked Akshara to organise her things in the storeroom. Akshara doesn't remove her things and says she won't. To this Zeeshan says he will remove the boxes himself. Akshara gets furious and says she would throw her luggage. She went to the luggage room and threw all her belongings herself. Angry Akshara has a meltdown saying 'Zeeshan doesn't know how to talk to women.'

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:28 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The fight between Akshara and Zeeshan escalate. the actress makes a strong statement: "Ladki se baat karne ka tameez seekh,mera baap banne ki koshish maat karo". 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Singh mince no words as they fight with one another. It started when the latter asked Akshara to clean and arrange her clothes basket.

    Akshara Singh

    Zeeshan Khan

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:24 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Seems like it was the calm before the storm! Just when we thought the housemates had mended their disputes and were having lots of fun we witnessed 'Over The Top' drama & trouble within the connections -- Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Milind Gaba received maximum love from the fellow contestants for being – Most Reliable, Simple, Compliance, Transparent and playing safe. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The task has begun in Bigg Boss and housemates are giving bitcoins to Shamita, Nishant, Milind, Pratik and Neha. The one with most coins will win the task.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Task for the day: Coin DCX task

    Bigg Boss announced the Coin DCX task, where the contestants had to choose the Most Valuable Player amongst all, the one getting the maximum number of bitcoins against the qualities mentioned on the board wins the task.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    A glimpse of Bigg Boss contestants having fun in the pool!

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The heat cools off soon when housemates decide to have some fun in the pool. Contestants including Milind Gaba, Zeeshan and Neha Bhasin were seen having a fun time in the swimming pool and chilling. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    It's not just Divya and Zeeshan, the temperature in the kitchen is a little heated up too. Riddhima Pandit suggests that leftovers should be kept in the kitchen. While Shamita Shetty and Divya feel she is getting a bit hyper, Riddhima puts her point across in the most blunt way possible. 

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    And the day begins with the first argument of the day between Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal. While Zeeshan wants Divya to hurry up and use the kitchen in the allotted two hours time, Divya wants to start the day with some peace and quiet.

  • Aug 21, 2021 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    It's a new day in Bigg Boss OTT! Contestants wake up to the peppy beats of the song, "Lucky Tu Lucky Me' from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. 

