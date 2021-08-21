Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 21 Updates LIVE: Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan engage in ugly argument

Follow us on Image Source : BIGG BOSS OTT Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan engage in a fight

Bigg Boss OTT is always full of surprises. Despite the contestants facing the brunt for being too naïve during the Domino task and being punished by being given a supply of gas for only four hours in a day, the contestants had an unusual day filled with fun and laughter. The contestants were seen having a fun time in the swimming pool and chilling. Well, it was the calm before the storm!

Just when everyone thought the housemates had mended their disputes and were having lots of fun we witnessed 'Over The Top' drama and trouble within the connections Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan. The duo had the ugliest fight when the latter asked Akshara to clean and arrange her clothes basket. The fight continued with Akshara accusing Zeeshan of not respecting women. The latter retorted saying the actress is playing 'woman card'.

Catch all the LIVE updates of Bigg Boss OTT here: