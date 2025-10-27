Bigg Boss nominates entire house except for these two contestants and captain Mridul Tiwari An incident involving Abhishek and Ashnoor in the pool has created chaos in side the Bigg Boss 19 house. This also ended up with everyone being nominated for elimination.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 has completed it half journey, with about a month left for the finale. The latest weekend Ka Vaar brought the shocker of double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama.

Now in the Monday episode Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur received a severe reprimand from Bigg Boss after making fun of house rules. Bigg Boss not only reprimanded them but also nominated them for this week's eviction. However, there's a catch. Let's find out what caused the uproar.

Bigg Boss house rules broken in the pool

Ashnoor and Abhishek, who have been best friends in the house, were having fun in the swimming pool and were seen keeping their mics far away and taking in whispers. For the unversed, it is a strict rule in Bigg Boss against wisping and not wearing microphones.

In the latest episode Abhishek and Ashnoor were seen talking without a microphone for some time. Furthermore, they whispered. When Bigg Boss noticed this, they were both warned, but they didn't take it seriously. Despite Bigg Boss's warning, they ignored it.

Bigg Boss reprimanded and nominated everyone

In today's premiere on Monday, Bigg Boss strongly reprimanded Ashnoor and Abhishek. The other contestants in the house also justified this and promised not to break the rules again. Furthermore, Bigg Boss played a game. He nominated the entire house, except for Abhishek and Ashnoor, for eviction.

It all happened when Bigg Boss suggested that only Ashnoor and Abhishek should be nominated this week and there was a tie amongst housemates in favour and against the nomination. Later Bigg Boss asked Mridul to take a call and he said Bajaj and Ashnoor deserves second chance. Later, Bigg Boss nominated everyone except for captain Mridul, Abhishek and Ashnoor as they got a clear pass by 'Gharwalon ki sarkaar'.'

Both are accused of being lovers

Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor have been friends for a long time. They've been close since the beginning of Bigg Boss 19. Their relationship has been widely discussed. People have even speculated that Abhishek is in love and Ashnoor doesn't take it seriously.

