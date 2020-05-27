Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SSARAKHAN Bigg Boss 4 fame Sara Khan opens up about lip filler gone wrong: It did not look good at all

Television actress Sara Khan is quite a favourite child of controversies. Be it swimsuit pictures or dating rumours or shocking transformation, Sara Khan's personal life has always interested fans and critics alike. In 2019, the TV actress made huge headlines for her 'lip job' that many people on social media felt that it has gone completely wrong. Squashing all the murmurs going around, the actress earlier clarified that she has not undergone a cosmetic surgery but has used lip fillers. Now, she has come to the forefront to talk about the matter and agreed that using lip filler was a 'disaster' as it didn't look good at all.

“I didn’t think much about my transformation. I just started working out and concentrated on my fitness. I did not change my face, I am the same. Yes, of course, I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn’t suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab (I did not like my own lips back then) and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn’t like my look at that time", Sara Khan was quoted as saying to Times of India.

The Bigg Boss 4 contestant further added, "“Yes, I’ve used lip fillers in the past but I later realised that I like my natural lips way better! I’m of an opinion that everyone should do what makes them feel better, or boosts one confidence. Nobody should be made to feel bad or trolled for doing what makes them feel better.”

Lip fillers is one of the popular facial procedures where a cosmetic surgeon injects dermal fillers called hyaluronic acid fillers to your lips in order to plump it. They are not permanent and would last only about 3 months to a year.

Sara Khan rose to stardom with Rajan Shahi's Bidaai, the soap that also launched Parul Chauhan. While Sara played Sadhana, Parul portrayed the role of Ragini. The soap also starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Angad Hasija and Apurva Agnihotri.

Sara also participated in reality TV with shows like Bigg Boss 4, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki, Box Cricket League and comedy shows like Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Bachao.

